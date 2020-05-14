Gov't Launches Emergency Quarantine Efforts at Logistics Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched emergency quarantine efforts at key logistics facilities as COVID-19 infections related to a distribution center for e-commerce giant Coupang are on the rise.At a press briefing on Thursday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the government will boost quarantine inspections of such facilities amid the surge in COVID-19 cases involving the center in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.To further boost measures that were put in place in February for courier services, the government will now also inspect warehouses.Under the strengthened measures, the government will have managers of courier services and warehouses draw up a list of day workers, including their contact information, and have all workplaces thoroughly follow distancing in daily life guidelines.The government is planning to devise new guidelines just for logistics facilities after consultations with related government agencies and distribute the new rules on Friday.The government said it will also conduct on-site inspections of one-thousand-321 warehouses and 85 courier terminals across the nation as part of efforts to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.