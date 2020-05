Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with rival party floor leaders on Thursday.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon and his main opposition United Future Party(UFP) counterpart Joo Ho-young attended a luncheon at the Sangchunjae guesthouse inside the presidential compound.The three discussed ways to conduct cooperative politics aimed at overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. The results of their discussions will be announced in the coming hours.The meeting started around noon and lasted about two and half hours including lunch and a stroll.