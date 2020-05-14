KBO Decides to Extend No Spectator Games after Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's professional baseball league has decided to continue the 2020 season without spectators at least for several more weeks in light of the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the country.The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) said on Thursday it was pushing back plans to have spectators return to stadiums until after June 14. The announcement came after the government said it would toughen quarantine measures for public facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area through mid-June.The KBO was going to allow a limited number of fans to attend games from as early as this weekend, and had been setting up devices within stadiums to help spectators keep a safe distance from one another.The change of the plan came as new COVID-19 cases in the country spiked to a near two-month high of 79, mostly linked to recent clusters of infections in the greater capital area.The league opened the season on May 5 without spectators, making South Korea the world’s second country to launch professional baseball games after Taiwan amid the pandemic.