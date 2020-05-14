PM Chung Calls for Society to Embrace Full-Fledged Digitalization

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday emphasized the need to swiftly expand social infrastructure for full-fledged digitalization.In a weekly forum on social issues dubbed "Thursday Dialogue," Chung assessed South Korea is moving beyond an untact, or no contact, phase of digitalization and into an “ontact” or connected one.He said the best self-transformation strategy in light of the development is to swiftly digitize society as a whole.While addressing detailed efforts, the prime minister cited developing fourth industrial revolution-related technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data, as well as data-related infrastructure and untact service industries.Chung also called for measures to advance digital remote education systems and virtual cultural and leisure activities, while stressing institutional reforms and deregulation.In order to counter possible adverse effects of digitalization such as the collapse of communities and a deepening digital divide, Chung said social safety nets should be further secured to cover such issues.