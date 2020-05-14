Moon Calls for Bipartisan Cooperation to Overcome COVID-19 Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for bipartisan cooperation to swiftly approve a third supplementary budget to overcome COVID-19.Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok said Moon made the request during a luncheon meeting with the floor leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties at the top office on Thursday.Calling the pandemic the biggest crisis the world has faced since the Great Depression of the last century, the president urged for parliament to act quickly to pass the extra budget plan the government is working on to tackle the economic fallout brought on by the new virus.He also emphasized the need for swift passage of bills regarding employment and jobs.Moon asked the political leaders to promote cooperation so an investigative unit on corruption involving high-ranking public figures is created in July as planned.The meeting was attended by Kim Tae-nyeon, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and his United Future Party counterpart Joo Ho-young and came two days before the launch of the 21st National Assembly.