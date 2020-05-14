Number of COVID-19 Cases Linked to Bucheon Logistics Center Tops 90

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to a major e-commerce logistics center surpassed 90 on Thursday, just five days after the first patient in the cluster was reported.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said that as of 11 a.m. Thursday, the number of infections linked to the warehouse of e-commerce platform giant Coupang in Bucheon City came to 82, up 13 from 12 a.m. Thursday.The number is believed to have surpassed 90 on Thursday afternoon as more patients linked to the Coupang logistics center were reported after the KCDC announcement.The rapid spread put health authorities on high alert, promoting toughened quarantine measures for Seoul and its surrounding areas.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Thursday that the government will temporarily suspend public facilities such as museums and parks in the capital region through mid-June.In a separate move, Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung ordered a ban prohibiting any kind of gatherings at the Bucheon logistics center for two weeks.