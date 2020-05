Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will send medicine to Iran on Friday in the first humanitarian export to the country since resuming such exports early last month.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that South Korea will send 500-thousand dollars in medicine used to treat a hereditary disease to the Middle Eastern country.The ministry expects another batch of medicine and medical equipment, worth two million dollars, to be shipped next month.South Korea's exports and trade with Tehran have been halted since the U.S. tightened its sanctions against Iran last year.The Seoul government has since held consultations with Washington to resume trade with Iran. The U.S. eventually allowed humanitarian exports on April 6 based on its General License No. Eight, a system to authorize certain humanitarian trade with Iran.