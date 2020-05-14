Samsung Heir Summoned Again over Controversial Management Succession

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors summoned Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong again on Friday morning as part of their investigation into a controversial merger of two leading affiliates in 2015.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office reportedly called in Lee to question him on his alleged involvement in the reported irregularities surrounding the merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.The summons came three days after Lee was grilled for 17 hours on the same subject. He is said to have denied the accusations, claiming he never ordered or received reports on the alleged improprieties behind the merger.Prosecutors suspect Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of the merger, to help benefit the heir-apparent in his managerial succession.Prosecutors also suspect alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.