Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Samsung Heir Summoned Again over Controversial Management Succession

Write: 2020-05-29 10:30:37Update: 2020-05-29 13:18:12

Samsung Heir Summoned Again over Controversial Management Succession

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors summoned Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong again on Friday morning as part of their investigation into a controversial merger of two leading affiliates in 2015.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office reportedly called in Lee to question him on his alleged involvement in the reported irregularities surrounding the merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. 

The summons came three days after Lee was grilled for 17 hours on the same subject. He is said to have denied the accusations, claiming he never ordered or received reports on the alleged improprieties behind the merger.  

Prosecutors suspect Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of Samsung C&T while inflating that of Cheil Industries ahead of the merger, to help benefit the heir-apparent in his managerial succession. 

Prosecutors also suspect alleged accounting fraud at Cheil affiliate Samsung BioLogics helped facilitate the merger, which ultimately assisted Lee in overhauling the group's governance structure.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >