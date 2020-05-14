Moon to Preside over Emergency Economic Meeting Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will preside over the sixth session of the emergency economic council next week to discuss the government's third extra budget plan to cope with the novel coronavirus pandemic.A presidential official told reporters on Friday that the main agenda items at the meeting on Monday will be fine-tuning details of the budget bill and setting the economic policy directive for the second half of the year.At the previous emergency economic council session last month, Moon announced a 40-trillion-won fund to help stabilize key industries, ordering officials to prepare the third supplementary budget to finance the program.Meeting with the floor leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties on Thursday, the president urged them to swiftly approve the budget bill when the 21st National Assembly opens on May 30.Also in Monday's meeting, a policy directive on encouraging spending and investment, the Korean New Deal infrastructure project and reshoring companies are expected to be finalized.