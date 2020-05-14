38 North: N. Korea's Food Shortage amid COVID-19 Not at 'Disastrous' Level

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based online media outlet on North Korea assessed that the current food shortage in the North amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is neither out of the ordinary compared to past years nor at a disastrous level.In an article released Thursday, 38 North cited the South Korean Unification Ministry's recent projection that the North's harvest last year totaled four-point-64 million tons, lower than the three-year average.The website, however, pointed out that the amount is still greater than the previous year's estimated harvest of four-point-55 million tons. 38 North added that the food shortage was likely mitigated to some extent by aid from China.Taking note of the recent rise in market prices, the website suggested that the North's border closures to combat the virus has increased market anxiety and that the public has become aware of a shortage of fertilizer and other farming equipment.The article said the weather will be the final crucial factor in determining crop production this year.