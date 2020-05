Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government and the country's food packaging and delivery industries have launched a campaign to reduce plastic use by up to 20 percent.The Environment Ministry and groups representing the industries on Friday signed a related agreement to reduce the use of disposable plastic packaging.The participating businesses plan to reduce the amount of plastic packaging through container standardization and increase recycling rates by unifying materials.Consumers will be given a choice on plastic use and the industries will actively promote businesses that use nondisposable containers and utensils.The latest campaign is part of the government's plan announced last November to reduce disposable product use.