Photo : YONHAP News

American pop singer Lady Gaga's latest track "Sour Candy," featuring K-pop girl group Blackpink, has topped more than 50 Apple iTunes charts.The quartet's management company YG Entertainment said on Friday that the song ranked number one on iTunes top songs lists in 57 regions in less than 24 hours after its release late Thursday.The song on Lady Gaga's new album "Chromatica" also reached the top spot on China's QQ Music new release chart.Billboard said the track sent both pop fandoms into a frenzy on social media over its “slinking beat and stuttering chorus."This is Blackpink's second major collaboration with an overseas recording artist, after the group worked with British singer Dua Lipa on "Kiss and Make Up" in 2018.