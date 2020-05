Photo : YONHAP News

Nine out of ten people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week were from the Seoul metropolitan area.Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) Director Jung Eun-kyeong said on Friday that out of 181 locally infected patients, 160, or 88-point-four percent, were from Seoul and its surrounding region.Some of the infections were linked to three main clusters in the club district in Seoul's Itaewon area, a number of karaoke rooms in Seoul and Incheon and a logistics center in Gyeonggi Province.The number of people who contracted the virus through chain transmission tracing to Itaewon now totals 266.As of 12:00 p.m. Friday, 102 people tested positive for the virus in connection to the Bucheon logistics center, 72 of whom were workers, while 30 others were people who had contact with them.