Photo : YONHAP News

A TV producer who was arrested on charges of rigging the reality competition series "Produce 101" has been sentenced to one year in prison.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday also handed down a 37 million won fine to the producer Ahn Joon-young. He had been referred to trial on fraud charges.Kim Yong-bum, another producer on the show, was sentenced to 20 months behind bars.The Mnet TV show was intended to create K-pop groups with members selected by audience vote.The two producers were accused of manipulating these voting results to push up the rankings of certain contestants on all four seasons of the program.