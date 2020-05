Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic budget airline T'way Air said Friday that it has flown another chartered flight to Kyrgyzstan to bring home South Korean citizens.The plane which arrived in the capital city Bishkek earlier in the day is expected to land at Incheon International Airport Saturday evening, carrying around 170 passengers.T'way obtained the right to service direct flights twice a week to the Central Asian country back in February, the first among domestic carriers.In April, its first chartered flight assisted the return of some 150 South Koreans from Kyrgyzstan.T'way will also provide 900 COVID-19 test kits for Korean residents in the country.