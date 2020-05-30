Citizens Asked to Avoid Crowded Spaces Under Stepped-up Quarantine Measures

Photo : KBS News

The government is urging South Koreans to thoroughly abide by quarantine rules on the first weekend of stepped-up quarantine measures for the Seoul metropolitan area following a surge in cases.In a COVID-19 response meeting Saturday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the coronavirus was attacking the weaker links in our society and urged every member of the public to once again check if they were abiding by quarantine guidelines in daily life.The minister asked people to wear masks and practice distancing when visiting religious facilities and also to refrain from holding small gatherings.Park also advised citizens to refrain from visiting busy places such as restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for the time being.The government has temporarily suspended public facilities in the greater capital area including museums and parks, and also recommended that academies, internet cafes and karaoke rooms in the wider metro region refrain from opening through June 14.