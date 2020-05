Photo : Getty Images Bank

Childcare centers across South Korea are set to open at the start of June after a forced closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Seoul City has decided to push back that date.The city announced it will maintain the closures, following government recommendations to do so in the capital area where quarantine measures have been stepped up after a spike in coronavirus infections.Daycare centers have not been operating since late February.Seoul City will decide on the reopening date in consideration of COVID-19 developments and the demand for emergency childcare.Emergency care services will continue to be provided to working parents.