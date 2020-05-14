Ex-Pres. Roh's Son Pays Respects at Gwangju Cemetery

Photo : YONHAP News

The eldest son of former President Roh Tae-woo paid his respects at the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju which honors those killed during the Gwangju Democratization Movement of May 1980.Roh Jae-heon also laid flowers in his father's name.According to the cemetery's management office, Roh arrived at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. He expressed gratitude for the lives that paved the way for Korea's democratization in a note written in the visitors log .Roh then visited the May Mothers House in Gwangju, a gathering place for mothers who lost their spouse or children during the uprising.There, he again conveyed words of condolences. The secretary-general of the Mothers House said the foremost wish of Gwangju citizens is shedding light on the truth of the event and punishing those responsible.The official also asked former President Roh to come visit Gwangju before he passes away and extend a sincere apology. Former President Roh was a senior commander in the military at the time of the Gwangju Democratization Movement.In response, the son said his father has been bedridden for a long time and it's unsure what kind of physical role he can play. He stressed his father has the clear will to mark the historical significance of the Gwangju uprising in terms of the country's democratization process.He added the truth does not go away and promised to play his part if there is anything he can do.For the first time last year, Roh Jae-heon visited the Gwangju cemetery and apologized on behalf of his father.This year marked the 40th anniversary of the May 18th struggle for democracy during which many lost their lives in a bloody crackdown by the then-military junta in power.