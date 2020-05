Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea has dropped below 30 for the first time in five days.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that 27 new infections were reported throughout Saturday, bringing the accumulated total to eleven-thousand-468.Fifteen of the 27 are domestic cases and 12 are imported. Of the new patients, 21 were reported from Seoul and its surrounding areas due to a fresh cluster linked to a Coupang logistics center in Bucheon, west of Seoul.The daily number of new infections reached 79 on Thursday before steadily falling to 58 Friday and 39 Saturday.The country reported one additional death from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 270.