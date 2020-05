Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump reportedly said on Saturday that he will postpone this year's G7 summit to September and invite South Korea and other countries to the talks.The G7 group comprises of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain; South Korea is not a member.Reuters said Trump unveiled the plan to reporters on board Air Force One while returning to Washington from Cape Canaveral, Florida.Trump said that he was delaying the summit, which was scheduled to take place in June, until September.He added that the G7, in its current format, is a "very outdated group of countries" and he plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India.