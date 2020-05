Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide surpassed six million, with the global death toll nearing 370-thousand.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, as of 4:43 a.m. Sunday Korea time, six million and 111-thousand-682 people around the world have tested positive for the coronavirus.The figure topped the six million mark 152 days after China reported its first suspected case to the World Health Organization on December 31.The global number of confirmed cases increased by one million in about 12 days since it topped one million on April 3. It just took ten days for the number to increase from five million to six million.The United States accounted for the largest part of the cases, with over one-point-eight million cases, followed by Brazil, Russia, Spain and Britain.