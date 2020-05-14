Menu Content

Write: 2020-05-31 13:30:32Update: 2020-05-31 13:50:13

World's 10 Largest Exporters Suffer Drops in Exports in March

Photo : KBS News

The world's ten largest exporters witnessed drops in exports for the month of March due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
According to the World Trade Organization on Sunday, the top ten countries with the highest exports suffered drops in their exports in March from a year earlier.
 
China, the world's largest exporter, posted over 185-point-one billion dollars in exports, down six-point-six percent on-year. The United States, the second largest exporter, saw its exports sink nine-point-three percent on-year in March.
 
South Korea, the sixth largest exporter, also witnessed its outbound shipments slip one-point-four percent on year, but the figure represents the smallest drop among the top ten exporters.
 
European countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic suffered sharp drops, with exports of France and Italy plunging 17-point-nine percent and 15-point-three percent, respectively.
