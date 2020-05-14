Top Office: No Prior Notice of Trump's Intent to Invite S. Korea to G7 Summit

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office said on Sunday that the United States did not give any prior notice of President Donald Trump's intent to invite South Korea to a G7 summit in September.Trump reportedly said on Saturday that the G7, in its current format, is a "very outdated group of countries" and that Russia, South Korea, Australia and India should also be invited.The G7 group comprises of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain; South Korea and the three other countries Trump mentioned are not members of this intergovernmental economic organization.A senior official at Seoul's top office told reporters on Sunday that they are aware of Trump's position and it will need to consult with Washington regarding the matter.The official said that Seoul was not given prior notice from the United States on Trump's plan to invite South Korea to the G7 summit.The G7 consists of the seven largest advanced economies from the International Monetary Fund.