South Korea discovered more remains believed to be from soldiers killed in the Korean War inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea.According to the Defense Ministry on Sunday, a total of 133 bone fragments were found on the South Korean side of Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon since the military resumed the excavation project for this year on April 20.The ridge was one of the fiercest battlefields during the war.During the excavation operation, the military also discovered over 14-thousand-800 articles believed to have been left by the deceased service members.The ministry said that it will continue efforts to encourage North Korea to respond to calls for joint excavation under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord.