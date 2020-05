Photo : YONHAP News

About 180 South Koreans arrived home from Russia on a special flight on Sunday amid suspended air traffic in the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Foreign Ministry said that a Korean Air flight with about 230 passengers aboard departed from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at around 7 p.m. Saturday. It added the flight arrived at Incheon International Airport on Sunday morning.The passengers went through fever checks before boarding the flight. Upon their arrival in South Korea, all passengers will get tested for the virus and be placed in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.The passengers include about 40 ethnic Koreans and Russian family members of the South Koreans that have had been staying in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.Similar special flights brought back South Koreans from Russia on April 7, 14 and 25 and May 16.