S. Korea Recommends 'High Risk' Facilities Refrain from Operating

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid continued spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital region, the government will recommend facilities with a high risk of infection refrain from operating from Tuesday.Eight types of establishments, including bars, karaoke rooms, clubs, indoor group workouts and indoor concert venues that offer standing shows, have been designated as "high risk" facilities.Health authorities said the government will recommend these facilities across the nation refrain from operating from 6 p.m. Tuesday.If they choose to operate despite the recommendation, business owners are required to adopt a QR code-based digitized customer registry on top of basic guidelines such as wearing masks and disinfecting the venue.Owners and users who violate the administrative measure will be subject to a penalty of up to three million won and can have their business suspended.The government said that it will introduce the digitized registry on Monday in 19 establishments in Seoul, Incheon and Daejeon on a trial basis.