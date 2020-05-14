Pompeo: US Can Partner with Allies including S. Korea to Respond to China

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the United States can partner with countries across the world, including South Korea, to stand up to the "threat" posed by Chinese military capabilities.Pompeo told Fox News that the Chinese Communist Party's military advances are real and General Secretary Xi Jinping is intent on building up his military capabilities.While calling Xi "General Secretary" instead of "President," the U.S. top diplomat said the Department of Defense is doing everything it can to make sure it understands this threat.Pompeo said under President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Defense, military and national security establishment will keep the U.S. in a position where it can protect the American people.He added that the U.S. will ensure that it can be a good partner to its allies such as Australia, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Europe, and that the next century remains a Western one modeled on the freedoms that the U.S. has.