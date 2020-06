Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports shrank more than 20 percent for the second consecutive month in May due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, the country's outbound shipments came to 34-point-nine billion dollars last month, down 23-point-seven percent from a year earlier.The drop slightly slowed from a decrease of 25-point-one percent posted the previous month, but monthly exports contracted over 20 percent for two straight months.Imports also slipped 21-point-one percent to 34-point-four billion dollars, with falling oil prices expanding the drop.The country posted a trade surplus of 440 million dollars in May after recording a deficit for the first time in 99 months in the previous month.