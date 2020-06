Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly plans to reopen schools nationwide in phases early this month after months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Monday that quarantine measures are being taken in line with the reopening of elementary, middle and high schools, as well as nursery schools and kindergartens.The report said the reopening will begin in early June, without specifying the exact date.The KCNA added that the schools and nurseries are furnishing thermometers and hand sanitizers at the gates and in classrooms and offices, while thoroughly abiding by antivirus principles.Schools in North Korea were supposed to start the new semester in early April, but the vacation period was extended repeatedly due to the coronavirus pandemic. College students and high school seniors returned to school in mid-April.