Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop group BTS’ agency has apologized for the controversy caused by one of its members’ solo tracks.Big Hit Entertainment issued the apology on Sunday over Suga’s song “What do you think?” from his solo mixtape “D-2,” which sampled parts of a speech by American cult leader Jim Jones. The agency said it did not know the samples were from Jones’ speech.Suga also issued an apology through the agency.The firm said it failed to recognize the inappropriateness of the sample in the screening process, adding that it re-released the track after removing the problematic sample.Jones launched the Peoples Temple in Indiana in 1955, then led the mass murder-group suicide of some 900 of his followers, including children, in 1978 at the group’s commune in Jonestown, Guyana.