Photo : YONHAP News

Foreigners staying in South Korea long-term who embark on an overseas trip will be required to seek re-entry approval in advance and submit a medical certificate when returning to the country.The Justice Ministry said the new regulations aimed at preventing further spread of COVID-19 will take effect starting on Monday.For those leaving South Korea for three weeks or less for business, media reporting or academic purposes, they will be able to apply for an exemption on the medical document prior to departure.Even with the exemption, a two-week self-quarantine is still mandatory.