George Floyd Protests Spread across US

Photo : YONHAP News

[Sound bite: people entering stores through area of broken out windows (Santa Monica, California - 31 May 2020)]Protests erupted for a sixth day across the United States over the death of African American George Floyd, who died last week after being handcuffed and pinned down by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.[Sound bite: protester in Minneapolis, Minnesota (name not given / May 30, 2020)]"We are more than just being here for George Floyd, we are here for a series and a history of injustice against people of color in this country. It needs to end. And this needs the attention that is required for it to end. When the past, when less has been done, nothing has changed. This needs to change and this needs to end."At least 40 cities imposed curfews as National Guard troops were mobilized in 15 states and the capital Washington, DC amid violent protests and looting.Protesters called for justice, demanding the punishment of all those involved, including ex-police officer Derek Chauvin who had his knee on Floyd's neck for around eight minutes, apparently leading to his death.Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.