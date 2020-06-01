607 Schools Fail to Open Monday, Gov't to Inspect Academies

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 600 schools nationwide suspended or delayed physical classes on Monday due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic after a second group of students returned to school last Wednesday.The Education Ministry said 607 schools have readjusted in-person classes as of 10 a.m. Monday. This number, however, has declined from well over 800 schools last week.The city of Bucheon in Gyeonggi Province, where a cluster was reported at a distribution center, accounts for the largest number of schools rescheduling classes at over 250.Meanwhile, as infections linked to academies are increasing, the Education Ministry, local authorities and provincial education bureaus will conduct joint quarantine inspections on such institutions and cram schools through June 14.The inspections will mostly be carried out on Monday and Tuesday, particularly in the greater capital area as another group of students is set to return to school from Wednesday.Private institutions that violate quarantine rules and thereby cause infections to spread will face fines and other penalties.