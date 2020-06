Photo : YONHAP News

A second group of South Korean rotational peacekeeping troops was scheduled to depart for South Sudan on a chartered flight Monday afternoon.According to the Defense Ministry, 122 members of the 12th batch of the Hanbit Unit will join 149 others who were dispatched to the war-torn nation last month. The 12th batch was supposed to start its peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in March, but the dispatch was delayed due to the coronavirus.The troops were tested twice for COVID-19 and quarantined for at least five weeks leading up to their departure.The flight will also carry COVID-19 testing kits and protective masks upon request from the South Sudanese government.On its way back, the flight will stop over in Ethiopia to pick up and bring home some 200 South Korean citizens in the region who have expressed a wish to return to South Korea amid the pandemic.