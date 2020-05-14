S. Korean Military Denies Speculated Upgrade of US Anti-Missile System

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military flatly denied recent media speculation about an upgrade to a U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) missile defense base in the country.Deputy Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said on Monday that last week's transport of military hardware onto the base had nothing to do with improving the anti-missile system.Moon said the change of hardware will involve replacing old parts with new ones of the same type, reiterating the ministry's point that no additional launchers were brought in.Between last Thursday and Friday, the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) brought new interceptor missiles and other military hardware for facility construction onto its THAAD base in the central county of Seongju by ground.Citing sources in Washington, a local daily reported that a new military equipment to integrate the THAAD system with Patriot missiles was also transported.China strongly opposes the anti-missile system, saying it could be used to spy on the country and hurt its national security interests.