Domestic

Church-linked Infections in Incheon, Gyeonggi Surpass 30

Write: 2020-06-01 16:10:14Update: 2020-06-01 16:52:19

Photo : YONHAP News

A cluster of COVID-19 infections from church meetings in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province is rapidly spreading, even leading to one fatality, as South Korea continues to battle the outbreak.

Health authorities are urgently requesting that religious facilities where cases have been reported refrain from holding services, bible study and pastoral meetings. 

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday, church-linked infections in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province have surpassed 30 and spread through worship services and prayer meetings.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the KCDC, said that until infection risks decrease in the greater Seoul area, people of faith are asked not to meet face to face but hold online gatherings.

Noting that one related patient has died and another is in critical condition, Jeong called for extra precautions for the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.
