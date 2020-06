Photo : YONHAP News

Some 260 beaches in South Korea will open this month with authorities distributing guidelines on preventing further spread of the novel coronavirus.The central disaster countermeasures headquarters said 267 beaches nationwide are set to open through July, starting with Haeundae and Songjeong beaches in Busan on Monday.In distributing quarantine guidelines, authorities asked the public to visit smaller beaches as a family or in smaller groups to avoid high density of people.Visitors to multi-purpose facilities at beaches will be asked to get their temperature checked, sanitize their hands and leave their contact information.The government plans to check up on quarantine at beaches on a daily basis.