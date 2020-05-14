UFP Emergency Chief Vows to Transform Conservative Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The leader of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP)’s emergency committee says his goal is to turn the conservative party into a “forward-looking” one.Kim Chong-in proclaimed his resolve on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the UFP emergency committee. This came just days after he was granted a 10-month mandate to salvage the party and help move past its crushing defeat in the April general elections.The 79-year-old politician, who also served as the party’s election chief, elaborated that as a forward-looking party, the UFP will become more successful than the progressives in winning people’s hearts and taking the lead.Kim said a more detailed direction of his leadership will be outlined during the reform committee’s next meeting later this week.Regarding the third extra budget plan of the year the government has been drafting to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, Kim said he is willing to cooperate on passing a related bill if it is judged to be made based on reasonable grounds.