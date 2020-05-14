DP Calls for Reinvestigation into Bribery Allegations against Ex-PM Han Myeong-sook

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has reiterated its call for a new investigation into allegations of corruption against its senior member and former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook.Speaking during a DP Supreme Council meeting on Monday, Rep. Park Ju-min referred to a media report that suggested the prosecution possibly forced a key witness to give false testimony against Han.Park said if the report is found true, the prosecution did not investigate the case but instead concocted a criminal, adding he cannot but be enraged by such actions.Han, who served as Prime Minister under the Roo Moo-hyun administration, was found guilty by the Supreme Court in 2015 of receiving around 900 million won in illegal political funds from the head of a local construction company. She served two years in prison.The case has drawn renewed attention after a one-thousand-200-page note the construction firm chief wrote while serving out his prison term from the bribery case was revealed to the public after his recent death. In the document, the late Han Man-ho argued that he was forced to make false accusations against former Prime Minister Han.Lee Hyung-seok, another DP Supreme Council member, also echoed views of dismay over the case and said suspicions against the prosecution are growing and require a thorough reinvestigation.