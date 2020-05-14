Moon Accepts Trump's Invitation to G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has accepted U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to a Group of Seven summit slated for September, saying that South Korea will play a global role in both quarantine measures and the economy.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that President Moon made the remarks during a 15-minute phone talk with Trump on Monday evening.Trump reportedly said that the G7's outdated system does not represent the current international security situation. He said the U.S., host of this year's G-Seven summit, is seeking to expand the forum to the G11 or G12.When Trump asked Moon for his view on the plan, the South Korean president hailed it, saying the current G7 system is limited in responding to international problems and finding solutions.Moon added that it was "appropriate" for Trump to invite South Korea, Australia, India and Russia to the summit.The two leaders reportedly discussed including Brazil as well. Moon said the South American country deserves to be a member, given the size of its population, economy and regional representation.