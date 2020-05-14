Menu Content

'High Risk' Facilities Recommended to Refrain from Operating

Amid the continued spread of the coronavirus in the capital region, the government will recommend that facilities with a high risk of infection nationwide refrain from operating from 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Eight types of establishments, including bars, karaoke rooms, clubs, indoor group workouts and indoor concert venues that offer standing shows, have been designated as "high risk" facilities.

If they choose to operate despite the recommendation, business owners are required to adopt a QR code-based digitized customer registry and check possible symptoms of employees and visitors. They are also required to follow basic quarantine guidelines such as wearing masks and disinfecting the venue.  

Owners and users who violate the administrative measure will be subject to a penalty of up to three million won and could have their business suspended.

Meanwhile, the government introduced the digitized registry on Monday in 17 establishments on a trial basis before expanding it to all high-risk facilities across the nation from next Wednesday.
