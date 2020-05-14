Authorities Urge Public to Avoid Small Gatherings in COVID-19 Prevention

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea urged those who come into contact with many people while working at religious, medical or nursing facilities to refrain from attending small gatherings in accordance with quarantine guidelines.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo made the call on Tuesday, in reference to the latest clusters of COVID-19 infections in the Seoul metropolitan area in connection to small-scale religious activities.Stressing that infections among such small groups could instantly spread to seniors and children, Park especially urged those in the metropolitan area to avoid face-to-face religious meetings.The minister's remarks come as a third group of some one-point-78 million elementary to high school students are set to return to schools on Wednesday.Park advised parents to have their children stay at home if they show symptoms and teachers to instruct students not to visit internet cafes or private educational institutes after school hours.