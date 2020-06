Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda website blamed South Korea for causing an inter-Korean impasse, accusing Seoul of failing to fulfill the two sides' agreements and siding with the United States.The Uriminzokkiri website on Tuesday claimed that Seoul dismissed Pyongyang's good-willed steps to fulfill the agreements, and generous advice on rejecting outside interference in prioritizing the will of the people.The website also criticized Seoul for seeking Washington's approval before coming to inter-Korean negotiations, while engaging in war games and bringing in weapons from the U.S.It went on to say that Seoul deserves to be criticized for its double-minded behavior regarding cross-border agreements.