Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun vowed to focus on resuming socioeconomic activities while continuing with "distancing in daily life".At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chung said fear over the coronavirus must not stop the nation from moving forward in returning to everyday life.Referring to the latest clusters of COVID-19 linked to a logistics center, private educational institute and religious meetings in the Seoul metropolitan area, Chung said the current situation is no way near stabilized.The prime minister pledged that the government will remain vigilant in responding to the outbreak and preventing chain transmissions at schools.