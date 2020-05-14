Trump Vows to Deploy Military to Quell Violent Protests in US Sparked by Floyd's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to mobilize the military to quell violent protests across the United States sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minnesota, by a white police officer.During a press conference at the White House on Monday, Trump said he would deploy all federal resources, including the military, to crack down on the rioting and looting.Declaring himself "your president of law and order," Trump said if local governments refuse to take necessary action to defend their residents from "domestic acts of terror," then he would take the matter into his own hands.Trump said justice would be served for Floyd, adding he was "rightly sickened and revolted" by video showing former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he was being arrested.But even during Trump's press conference, peaceful protesters outside the White House were dispersed by police using rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs.