The government has stressed the need for stronger quarantine efforts and thorough execution of rules following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Seoul metropolitan area.Son Young-rae, a public relations official at the central disaster management headquarters, told reporters on Tuesday that cases have been reported at a wide range of venues in the capital region, including workplaces, private education institutes as well as small religious gatherings.He said the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolitan area via public facilities is outpacing the government’s epidemiological surveys.Son expressed concerns over the possibility of a major wave of new infections if clusters continue to emerge and spread in the densely populated Seoul metro area.The official stressed that now is the time for the public to make compromises in their everyday lives for the sake of quarantine.