Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean community in the U.S. is seeing increasing property damage as protests escalate across the country over the death of African-American George Floyd.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said on Tuesday that it had so far received a total of 79 reports of property damage from Korean shop owners related to the protests, including 50 in Philadelphia and ten in Minneapolis. That’s triple the amount of reports submitted Monday.No South Korean casualties related to the protests have been reported.Earlier in the day, the ministry held a virtual meeting with consul generals stationed in eight areas in the U.S. to review damage suffered by Koreans and to devise ways to protect them.The ministry said it will keep tabs on Korean communities in the U.S. and work closely with local authorities to secure the safety of South Koreans and minimize damage.