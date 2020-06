Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean judge sided with a defendant charged with bodily harm who claimed self-defense, saying that rulings based on the belief that one should remain defenseless are part of retrogressive judicial culture.In a recent ruling, Judge Gu Chang-mo of the Daejeon District Court found the defendant, a parent, not guilty of inflicting bodily harm on another parent during a physical fight in May 2019.The judge pointed out that the defendant pushed away the victim’s hand when the latter attempted to strike. He then added that the defendant only struggled when the victim grabbed the defendant by the hair.The judge said there's a need to widely acknowledge self-defense against unfair and illegal attacks.Such rulings based on self-defense are rare in South Korea, with a 2014 study finding that self-defense was only recognized by courts in 14 cases since 1953.