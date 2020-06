Photo : YONHAP News

Clusters of coronavirus infections traced to small church gatherings and religious events are rapidly rising in the Seoul metropolitan area.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Tuesday that another 22 such cases have been identified. The agency has so far tallied 45 infections linked to 23 churches.Among them, 30 were reported in Incheon, nine in Seoul and six in Gyeonggi Province.In a separate cluster, at least 15 people have contracted the virus after a meeting was held among pastors from Gunpo and Anyang in Gyeonggi Province.KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook said until infection risks decrease in the capital area, churchgoers are urged to hold bible study, prayer groups and other small meetings online.