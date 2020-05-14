Pres. Office: Moon's Invite to G7 Signals S. Korea's Role as a World Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top office has positively assessed the invitation President Moon Jae-in received from U.S. President Donald Trump to an upcoming Group of Seven(G7) summit, saying South Korea is now joining a group of leading economies.Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok relayed the stance in a media briefing on Tuesday and said there is a growing possibility the old global order of diplomacy will be transformed.He said South Korea’s participation in the prospective event will not be a one-time occurrence, adding that it will mark the country becoming an official member of a new, extensive system, whether it is G11 or G12.According to the spokesman, President Moon Jae-in welcomed the invitation and said there is no need to avoid it after he confirmed Washington’s intent through a phone conversation he had with President Trump on Monday evening.Trump earlier said he will invite South Korea to the G7 summit in September along with Russia, Australia and India, in an apparent move to broaden his country's alliance in its campaign against China, among other purposes.With regard to concern that Beijing will oppose Seoul joining the new global regime for such reasons, Kang dismissed such speculation and noted that no such issues concerning China were brought up during Moon and Trump's call.